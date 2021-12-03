71,701 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Gold Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gold Resource by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.82 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

