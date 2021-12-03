$899.49 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $899.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $916.97 million and the lowest is $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

