8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 9667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

