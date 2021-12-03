$940,000.00 in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will post $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,214. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

