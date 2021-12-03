95,515 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

