Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $244.42 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $244.42 or 0.00428817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $174.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00247917 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,398,882 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.