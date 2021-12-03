abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading 0.1% Higher

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.59. 173,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 139,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth $1,024,000.

