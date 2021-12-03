Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 31.7% in November

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $433.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.98%.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 48.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

