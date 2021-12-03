Abyss (ABYSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,241.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Abyss has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $119,241.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

