ACoconut Price Down 14.2% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $584,156.68 and approximately $72,160.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00037307 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

