Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $2.03 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,451.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.43 or 0.07959138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.88 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.14 or 0.00995717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00082965 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.00417932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.00401239 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

