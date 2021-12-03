Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

ADAP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.