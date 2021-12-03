Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

ADES stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.41.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

