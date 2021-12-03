Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.