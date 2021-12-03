Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AVK opened at $17.71 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

