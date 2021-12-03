Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of AVK opened at $17.71 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
