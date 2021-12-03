AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,926 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.64. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Argus lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

