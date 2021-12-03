AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 167.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.08% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

MINC stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

