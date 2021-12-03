Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.00.

Adyen stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

