AES (NYSE:AES) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. AES has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in AES by 9.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,298,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.