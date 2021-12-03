Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.46. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

