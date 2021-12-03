Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Affirm stock opened at $113.75 on Monday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

