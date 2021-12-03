agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 81.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 19,173.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,569. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

