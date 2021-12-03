AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 362,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

