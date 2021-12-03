Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the first quarter worth $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the second quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.45. Air T has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

