Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $202.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

