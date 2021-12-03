Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 417 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

XYL stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

