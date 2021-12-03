Albion Financial Group UT Buys 2,645 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

