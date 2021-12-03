Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.60 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

