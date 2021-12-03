Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 2,420 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 365,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 119,022 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.