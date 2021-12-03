Albion Financial Group UT Sells 59 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $616.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $647.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.48. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

