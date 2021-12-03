Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) Insider Peter Williams Acquires 300,000 Shares

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) insider Peter Williams acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

About Alderan Resources

Alderan Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds interests in the Frisco project and the White Mountain epithermal gold project located in Utah. The company also has an option agreement to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Valley/Crossroads copper-gold and the Detroit gold-copper-molybdenum projects in Utah.

