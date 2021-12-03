Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.