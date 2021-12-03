Alexander D. Moore Sells 34,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,718,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,024,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9,822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,212 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.