Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $265.34 and last traded at $265.34. 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.03 and its 200 day moving average is $270.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

