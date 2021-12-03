Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

