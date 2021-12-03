All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.1% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,664,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.03. 119,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,234. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

