All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,570. The firm has a market cap of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.