All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $538,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $122.88. 37,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.