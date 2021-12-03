Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

BIRD opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

