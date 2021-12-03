Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €237.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €237.00 ($269.32) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Shares of ALV traded down €1.66 ($1.89) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €197.30 ($224.20). 1,034,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €204.52.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

