AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

