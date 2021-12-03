Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

