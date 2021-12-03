Allstate (LON:ALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Allstate stock opened at GBX 22.34 ($0.29) on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

