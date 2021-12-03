Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

