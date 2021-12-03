Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,437.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,421.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,415.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

