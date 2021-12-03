Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $88,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Ambarella by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $200.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

