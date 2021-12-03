Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.49. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

