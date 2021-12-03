Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,912 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

EWC remained flat at $$37.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

