Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.48. 94,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,412. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

