American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,510,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 95,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

